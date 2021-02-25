ACC teams will not like hearing this

When he watched college football as a kid, Clemson linebacker James Skalski always wondered what it might be like to win an ACC or SEC Championship.

Never in his wildest dreams did he think we would be a part of a program that has won a conference championship in each of the five years he has played college football. And yet, here he is, a five-time ACC Champion with an opportunity to do something that has never been done before in the history of college football … win a sixth conference championship as a player.

“I don’t really think about it,” Skalski said. “Gosh! I guess the ACC has become so normal … I mean it is such a hard thing to do. But it has become so normal for us to get there. The ACC is almost like the end of the regular season, and the playoff is the expectation.”

Skalski is one of five Clemson football players—safety Nolan Turner, defensive end Regan Upshaw, punter Will Spiers and running back Darius Rencher—who has taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted for all student-athletes. They have all been a part of the Tigers last five ACC Championships.

Clemson, overall, has won six straight ACC Championships.

“It is crazy. I can remember growing up. I am a Georgia kid. I can remember watching college football and watching the ACC Championship and the SEC Championship and thinking, ‘Dang man! I wish I could win one of those.’ And then you look up and every team won. I am just thankful to be a part of it,” Skalski said.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!