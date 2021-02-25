ACC Tournament Changes Stance on Allowing Fans

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Following North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s recent announcement on increased capacity at indoor venues, a limited number of tickets will be on sale to the public for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The decision was made following discussions with the league’s 15 member institutions.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans to this year’s ACC basketball tournaments,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We appreciate the decision by Governor Cooper and the collaboration with our institutions. Our conference has terrific partners in the Greensboro Coliseum who have worked to ensure we are able to safely include fans in the arena while maintaining our top priority, which is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff.”

Beyond the tickets that have been allocated to the family and guests of team personnel, plans for any available public tickets are in process. Further details will be shared, by event, when finalized. Check back to theACC.com for the latest information.

The women’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 and the men’s tournament is March 9-13. The ACC and its 15 member institutions will continue to follow the policies and protocols in the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament first round (Wednesday), second round (Thursday) and quarterfinal (Friday) games will be broadcast on the Regional Sports Networks. The semifinals will air on ACC Network and the championship game will be televised on ESPN2. All men’s tournament games will air on either ACC Network or ESPN/ESPN2.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the facility and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat