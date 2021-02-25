Former Tiger released by NFL team

A former Clemson wide receiver has been released by the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports, including this one from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero:

The #Titans are releasing WR Adam Humphries, source said. The move saves Tennessee about $4.47M in cap space, and Humphries — a big-ticket signing two years ago who's still only 27 — gets a jump start on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2021

