Sunshine State receiver has high interest in Clemson

Clemson currently has one commitment from a wide receiver in the 2022 class — Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star Adam Randall — and is looking to add at least one more player at the position in this cycle.

To date, the Tigers have offered only one uncommitted wide receiver in the 2022 class: Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson.

Should Clemson choose to expand its board, one wideout to keep an eye on for a potential offer down the road is Marcus Peterson, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect from Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla.

Peterson is on Clemson’s radar, drawing some early interest from the Tigers, and the interest is certainly mutual.

“I have a lot of interest in Clemson,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Love the program and the offense. Would be fun to play in.”

Of the 30-plus schools that have already offered Peterson, the junior recruit feels some of them are standing out by how heavily they are pursuing him at this point in the process.

“Miami, Cincinnati, Iowa State, UGA, FSU, Georgia Tech, South Carolina,” he listed, naming the programs recruiting him the hardest.

Right now, Peterson doesn’t have a timeline for when he will make a commitment, as that is still up in the air.

“It could come soon but may be later down the road too,” he said.

Peterson says an offer from Clemson, if one were to come his way in the future, would have a significant impact on his recruitment and give him a lot to think about.

“Getting an offer from Clemson would be big,” he said. “Would definitely make me consider them heavily.”

In 11 games as a junior last season, Peterson caught 19 passes for 286 yards and seven touchdowns, while also seeing action at quarterback and passing for 637 yards and six scores. He also rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.

Peterson also plays basketball for Columbia and averaged 8.8 points per game with 8.8 rebounds per contest as a sophomore.

