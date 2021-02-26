After Simpson's decision, Tigers make quick move on another QB

Clemson has made a move for its next quarterback target in the 2022 cycle, pulling the trigger on an offer to Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik announced the offer Friday afternoon via social media. “WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special. I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months,” he said in a Twitter post.

Clemson’s offer to Klubnik comes shortly after Martin (Tenn.) Westview five-star quarterback Ty Simpson’s commitment to Alabama on Friday afternoon over his other finalists, Clemson, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Simpson was one of the first quarterbacks Clemson offered last August.

Now the Tigers have turned their attention to Klubnik, who had long been waiting for an offer from Clemson and told The Clemson Insider this week during a Zoom interview that it would have a significant impact on his recruitment. “It would be pretty big for me,” he said. “It would be huge.”

Klubnik is in the process of narrowing down his recruitment but has yet to formally trim his list of 30-plus offers. North Carolina, Florida and Texas are a few of the other schools that are standing out to him along with Clemson.

Klubnik is ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the class.

