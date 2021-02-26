ESPN reporter feels ACC has another CFP challenger

Clemson is once again the favorite to win the ACC and play in the College Football Playoff in 2021. However, ESPN’s Heather Dinich feels there is another team in the ACC who has the potential to earn a CFP bid.

Talked w/ @CoachMackBrown this week. He's very confident – as he should be – in what he's got coming back. He's gotta find some RBs, but they've got CFP potential. You don't have to be named Clemson or Ohio State to do it, and UNC has potential – POTENTIAL – to prove it. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) February 26, 2021

