ESPN, SEC Network analyst critiques Lawrence

Tim Tebow believes Trevor Lawrence will be a success in the NFL, and it is not because of his football talents.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from Florida believes the Clemson quarterback is a special talent with a special skill set. However, what sets him apart from other quarterbacks is attitude and off the field attributes that he brings to a locker room.

“Trevor is a really great young man,” Tebow said to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast earlier this week. “I think he will be a leader at a very young age in an NFL locker room. He’ll be able to step in there and have respect because all of these guys have watched him play. They know the talent, but I also think they will get to know the young man.

“For as little as I have been around him, and I know a lot of people that are very close with him, that he is also a very impressive young man and I think that is going to really help… At the next level, it is a business, but you also want to play with people that inspire you. I think he will inspire a lot of people around him.”

With his former coach at Florida, Urban Meyer, now taking over as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tebow believes Lawrence will have an opportunity to shine under Meyer’s tutelage.

Lawrence is projected by just about everyone as the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars own the top pick in April’s draft. Tebow, of course, played for Meyer at Florida from 2006-’09, where the two won two national championships together.

“They have to pull the trigger and make that happen. I think that Trevor brings so much to the table,” Tebow said. “I think, not only is he a great athlete that has an incredible skill set, but he’s also a very mature young man that has been in a lot of big moments. That really helps, I think, with the pressure. I think, having the chance to possibly come to a place in Jacksonville that will be super excited to have him and really, kind of, I guess, as a city bring him in with open arms. I think that will be really encouraging for a young quarterback.”

Lawrence had a lot of success at Clemson. Not only did he lead the Tigers to the 2018 National Championship, but he also posted a 34-2 record as a starter. He threw for 10,098 yards at Clemson, while throwing 90 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions he completed nearly 67 percent of his passes and also had 18 rushing touchdowns.

“I think he’ll have the chance, if he gets teamed up with Urban, one of the things I love about Urban … he is he’s going to put (players) in a position where their strengths can flourish. He’s always done that, and I believe he’ll always do that because that is the philosophy he lives by. I think that really helps a young quarterback.”

