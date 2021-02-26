Reaction of how Gov.’s decision might affect attendance at Clemson games

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that COVID-19 safety measures related to the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings will be terminated effective Monday, March 1, 2021.

Restaurants may resume normal alcohol sales as licensed by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Additionally, South Carolina Department of Commerce approval for events involving more than 250 people will no longer be required.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” said Gov. McMaster said in a press release. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

The Gov.’s decision is a big step for the possibility of a return to normal in the state of South Carolina, including in the sports world. The Clemson Insider reached out to a few of our sources inside the athletic department after the Gov.’s decision and asked what it means for Clemson Athletics.

TCI was told by multiple sources, that in the short-term, Friday’s news changes very little. Right now, because of Clemson University’s COVID-19 guidelines and procedures, as well as planned attendance procedures and guidelines that are already being implemented by the athletic department, very little would change, if any this spring.

However, TCI was told Clemson found out about the Gov.’s decision at the same time everyone else did and this could possibly start some conversations.

One source said, as of right now, attendance and COVID-19 procedures will likely not change, but they “would not totally rule out things changing, either.”

As for the upcoming football season, another source said that was too far away to know at this time. However, Clemson is telling its season-ticket holders to apply and request as many seats as they can, because it is holding out hope they will be able to get 81,500 fans in the stands when they host S.C. State on Sept. 11.

