Weather permitting, Clemson hosts Gamecocks to start weekend series

Clemson will play its annual rivalry series with No. 16 South Carolina at three different sites this weekend, as the 24th-ranked Tigers host the Gamecocks today (4 p.m.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson to begin the three-game series.

Game 2 is scheduled to be played at Greenville’s Fluor Field on Saturday, while Game 3 will be at Founders Park in Columbia on Sunday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – South Carolina (4-0) vs. Clemson (3-0)

• Best Ranking – USC – No. 16 Baseball America, NCBWA; CU – No. 22 Collegiate Baseball

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1:30 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Friday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Saturday; Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Sunday

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), SEC Network+ (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) – William Qualkinbush, Pete Yanity

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Kip Bouknight, Tommy Moody

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Burch Antley, Kip Bouknight

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Friday) – Sold out (potentially available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 181-141-2 (1899-2020)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 100-46 (1907-2020)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 12-11 (1899-2020)

• Record at South Carolina – South Carolina leads 84-69-2 (1900-2020)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Thomas Farr (USC) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)

• Saturday – LHP Mat Clark (CU) vs. RHP Brannon Jordan (USC)

• Sunday – RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU) vs. LHP Julian Bosnic (USC)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Cincinnati in three games at home last weekend by a combined score of 18-9.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.0 runs per game and hitting .293 with a .400 on-base percentage, .467 slugging percentage and three steals.

• The pitching staff has a 1.93 ERA, .188 opponents’ batting average and 4.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .981.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina, who has a 4-0 home record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks beat Winthrop 12-4 on Tuesday behind seven homers. They are hitting .359 and have a 2.00 ERA and .962 fielding percentage.

• Wes Clarke is 10-for-13 (.769) with six of the team’s 14 home runs, two doubles, 12 RBIs, 11 runs and seven walks against no strikeouts.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent, as the two have played 324 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 36 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• South Carolina leads the series 6-5 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.

• Clemson leads the series 53-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

• Clemson leads the series 5-4 at Fluor Field (opened in 2009) and has won four in a row in the series there.

• South Carolina leads the series 10-5 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated vistiing team and occupies the third-base dugout at Fluor Field on Saturday.

• The last time Clemson entered a game against South Carolina with an undefeated season record was 2018 (8-0).

• Clemson has won eight games in a row dating to 2020.

TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD

• Clemson has a 27-6 all-time record in 33 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 266-136 at Fluor Field, an average score of 8.1-4.1.

• The only teams to defeat Clemson at Fluor Field are South Carolina (2010,11,14,15), Presbyterian (2011) and Michigan State (2015).

• Clemson has won 11 games in a row at Fluor Field dating to an 8-6 Michigan State win on March 11, 2015.

• Clemson is 10-0 under Head Coach Monte Lee at Fluor Field.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2021 series marks the 21st year the awards are presented.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

PARKER SOLIDIFYING INFIELD

• Sophomore James Parker has continued his role as the starting shortstop in 2021 after leading the team in starts at shortstop in 2020.

• He is hitting .455 with a double, homer, three RBIs, a run and a .538 on-base percentage in three games in 2021.

• He has a 1.000 fielding percentage in nine chances.

• He hit a home run and later added a walkoff single in the 10th inning in the 8-7 win over Cincinnati on Feb. 21.

• In his career, he is hitting .280 with six doubles, three homers, 18 RBIs, 17 runs and four steals in 43 games (31 starts).

