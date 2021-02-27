Elite edge rusher talks recruitment, Tigers

In late January, Clemson extended an offer to an elite edge rusher in the 2022 class – Cyrus Moss, a four-star defensive end/outside linebacker from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Moss, a consensus top-100 national prospect, to get the latest on his recruitment and where things stand.

Moss discussed the next step for him in the process after formally narrowing down his list of nearly 30 offers when he released his top 11 schools via social media last weekend.

Clemson made the cut for Moss, as expected, along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Southern Cal.

“Definitely now I’m able to focus in a little bit and take a little bit more time with each school, now that I’ve been able to shorten it a little bit,” Moss said. “So for now, it will definitely be working through those 11 and trying to figure out when I’m ready to make the next cut. It will come in some time once I’m ready for it, but now, just kind of seeking through 11 and getting a little bit more in-depth with each school and getting down to more of the finer details, and making sure to really build a relationship and feel out the coaches.”

Moss (6-5, 220) has been staying in touch and building a relationship with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, while learning more about the program, how it is run on a day-to-day basis and what the Tigers have to offer.

“I really appreciate being recruited by them,” Moss said. “It’s been awesome. I think everyone over there is great guys, and it’s been a joy getting to talk to them, talk a little life or football and just being able to connect with them. They’re awesome.”

One thing that stands out to Moss about Clemson’s program, from what he has heard from the coaches, is the “best is the standard” mindset the players are expected to uphold both on and off the field.

“Definitely that they expect their guys to come in and give their all and give their best,” Moss said. “They definitely ask that of them in the classroom and then ask the same thing from them on the field. They push them to that and they’re going to hold them to it. They expect every guy to try to be the best version of themselves every day, and aside from that, they’ll also take time to care for those guys. After they push them hard during practice, they’re there for them after practice and making sure that they’re good.

“They’re really about developing the whole person, so they’re going to make sure they’re doing good on life, doing good on the career they might be seeking out for, school, just family or whatever might be going on there. They push them hard on the field, but then they’re there to pick them back up off the field.”

Looking ahead, Moss doesn’t plan on making his college decision anytime soon, as he wants to take all five of his allotted official visits prior to rendering a commitment around the time of the early signing period in December.

So, while there is a long way to go in his recruitment, Clemson appears to have staying power with Moss as one of his top schools.

“They’re a great program,” he said. “Definitely any school that I took the time to add to the top group was for a reason, and Clemson made it in there and they’re definitely going to be in consideration with the rest of the schools. They have a great shot and great program, great staff, and I’m interested in it. Looking forward to seeing where it goes.”

Moss is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports (No. 31), ESPN (No. 72) and Rivals (No. 80). According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 1 prospect from Nevada, No. 4 weakside defensive end nationally and No. 51 overall prospect for 2022.

