Tigers run rule Elon to take series in Game 2

Clemson rolled Elon 10-0 in the second game of a double header on Saturday to claim the series.

The Tigers exploded offensively with 11 hits and took advantage of a difficult day in the field for their opponents who finished the game with four errors.

Marissa Guimbarda ended the game early with a three run homer to left field to cap off a seven run fifth inning to send the Phoenix packing.

Regan Spencer looked sharp in the circle to improve to 3-0, she finished a complete game and allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out three.

After the game, head coach John Rittman bragged on his freshman pitcher for another outstanding performance.

“Spencer just pitched terrific, she gave up one hit and really avoided getting behind in counts and pitched extremely well,” Rittman said. “When she got in tough situations she really challenged hitters and was able to get them out.”

McKenzie Clark, Valerie Cagle and Abi Stuart led the Tigers at the plate as they each finished two-for-three on the afternoon. Stuart hit her second home run of the season and of the day back in the second inning to give Clemson a 2-0 lead.

Stuart felt Saturday’s double header was a huge momentum builder for her personally and helped boost her confidence as the season progresses.

“These were big games for me because I was really struggling and now I can use this to boost my confidence and continue to get better,” Stuart said.

Rittman stressed that Stuart has earned her place in the lineup and credited her for staying poised despite early struggles at the plate.

“I know she mentioned that she has been struggling and I don’t know if it has been as much struggling as much as just pressing,” he said. “She got a chance to be in the lineup and she earned the right to be in the lineup after the January and fall she had in our scrimmages. Hats off to Abi, she is a hard working kid and a great performance by her today.”

Cagle finished the game with a single, double, base on balls and a pair of walks. Clark added a pair of singles and an RBI.

Guimbarda also had a great day at the plate and went two-for-four with four RBIs and the game ending home run.

Clemson (8-2) returns to action on Sunday at McWhorter Stadium when it hosts Elon in the series finale at noon to attempt the sweep.