Tigers take Game 1 behind stellar performance by Cagle

Clemson bested Elon 3-0 in the first game of a double header on Saturday at McWhorter Stadium thanks in large part to a big second inning and Valerie Cagle’s ability to work out of jams.

Cagle looked impressive in the circle and pitched her second complete game shut out so far this season. She allowed seven hits, one walk and struck out nine to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Kenna Quinn took the loss for Elon and fell to 2-1, she gave up three runs on nine hits walked three and struck out none.

Clemson improved to 7-2 on the season and the Phoenix fell to 2-1 with their first loss of the year.

Cammy Pereira led off the bottom of the second with a base hit up the middle to give the Tigers their first hit of the game. Abi Stuart followed it up with a two-run home run to center field to give Clemson a 2-0 lead with no outs.

JoJo Hyatt kept the momentum rolling with a single to right field and Carlee Shannon entered the game as a pinch runner and stole second. Another single by Casey Bingham moved Shannon to third to give Clemson runners on the corners with no outs.

McKenzie Clark delivered for the Tigers with a sacrifice fly to deep right field that scored Shannon to push them ahead 3-0 thanks to the four-hit inning.

In the top of the fourth Elon threatened with three straight one out singles to load the bases. Cagle responded with a three pitch strikeout of Mekayla Frazier and got ahead in the count on Megan Grant before she grounded out to Ansley Gilstrap to retire the side and strand three Phoenix runners.

The Tigers host Elon for game two of the double header at approximately 3:35.