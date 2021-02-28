Clemson defensive back no longer on team

Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick has been dismissed from the Clemson football team.

The Clemson Insider confirmed through sources Sunday morning he has been officially released from the team. He is expected to enter the transfer portal, but as of Sunday morning his name has not appeared in the portal.

From what we were told, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had laid down some strict guidelines he wanted his senior cornerback to follow and Kendrick was unable to hold up his end of the deal. Of course, Kendrick has been in and out of Swinney’s doghouse the last two seasons.

We were told things like this have been going on for a along time and Swinney finally had enough. We were told by one source that the team was tired of his antics, too.

Though this will hurt Clemson as far as experience goes in the secondary, it seems like team is moving on without Kendrick and it appears everyone seems to be okay with Swinney’s decision.

Kendrick surprised everyone on Jan. 11 when he announced he was returning to Clemson for his senior year after many people expected he would dart for the NFL.

This past year, Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one interception to go with a team-high six passes defended. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native finished the year with 17 tackles, including one sack. Kendrick has been a starter in each of the last two seasons for Clemson. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games this past year.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!