Tigers will be big factor for top OL

Clemson dished out its latest scholarship offer on Saturday to one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects in the 2022 class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here:

Kiyaunta Goodwin, 2022 OT, Charlestown, Ind. (Charlestown High School)

Height, weight: 6-8, 305

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 6 OT, No. 1 state, No. 54 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 8 OT, No. 3 state, No. 54 national (Rivals); 4-star, NR position, NR state, NR national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Saturday, Feb. 27

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Goodwin: Clemson already owns two offensive line commitments for the 2022 class in Greenville (S.C.) four-star Collin Sadler and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star Blake Miller, but the Tigers aren’t ruling out the possibility of adding a third O-lineman in this class as an over-sign, hence their latest offer to Goodwin.

Goodwin, who claims more than 50 total offers from programs around the country, trimmed down the list of suitors in his recruitment on Saturday when he released a top 13 comprised of Clemson along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Although Clemson didn’t pull the trigger on an offer to Goodwin until Saturday, the Tigers have been recruiting him and showing interest in him for a while. That interest is certainly mutual, as evidenced by the fact he included Clemson in his top group Saturday morning prior to formally receiving an offer from the program later in the day.

Goodwin is viewed as a heavy Ohio State lean, but while the Buckeyes are the frontrunner right now, there is still a lot of time left in this recruitment. He doesn’t appear to be close to making a decision as he is waiting for the NCAA dead period to eventually end so he can take visits before rendering a commitment, which doesn’t figure to come until the end of the cycle.

Clemson is definitively in the race now after entering the mix with an offer, so expect the Tigers to be a major player in his recruitment moving forward.

One of Clemson’s O-line commits didn’t waste any time starting to recruit Goodwin on social media after he announced the offer Saturday afternoon:

Yessir brother, make the move https://t.co/WXREFSvq4W — Collin Sadler ✞ (@CollinSadler1) February 27, 2021

