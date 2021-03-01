Breaking down Kendrick's departure from Clemson

After signing one cornerback as part of the 2021 class in four-star Nathaniel Wiggins, Clemson plans to take at least two corners in the 2022 class, possibly three. In our
16hr
Last year, Clemson tied with Pitt for the national lead in sacks. The Tigers recorded 46 sacks, while dropping opposing quarterbacks for 307 yards, 27 more yards than any team in the country. Clemson ranked (…)
18hr
COLUMBIA — Andrew Eyster hit a walk-off double for a second day in a row to beat rival Clemson. This time the outfielder did it with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, as No. 16 South Carolina beat (…)
19hr
The Clemson Softball team completed the series sweep over Elon with an 8-0 victory in five innings on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers held Elon scoreless over the course of all three (…)
23hr
It didn’t take Andrew Mukuba long to make a good impression on his first day of practice at Clemson. The true freshman safety caught the eye of senior safety Nolan Turner when the Tigers opened spring (…)
23hr
Clemson has decided to move on from cornerback Derion Kendrick. With Kendrick moving in and out of Dabo Swinney’s doghouse the last couple of years, the Tigers’ head coach had enough. As reported, (…)