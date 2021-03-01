Breaking down Kendrick's departure from Clemson

An in-depth discussion of Derion Kendrick’s departure from the TCI studio.

Did Kendrick make a mistake by not entering the NFL draft?  How would things have gone if he had stayed at receiver?  Who is ready to take his spot at corner?

Will and Robert discuss Sunday’s big news from the TCI studio.

