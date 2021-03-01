Kentucky defensive end reaches out to Clemson

A defensive lineman from Kentucky with over a dozen scholarship offers is drawing interest from Clemson, and the interest is certainly mutual.

Class of 2022 defensive end Jadairion Smith from Ballard High School in Louisville has been receiving plenty of mail from the Tigers and recently reached out to defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“I texted Coach Hall last week,” Smith told TCI. “I asked how he was doing and told him I’ve seen the guys putting in work on Instagram.”

Smith (6-3, 235) is grateful to be garnering interest from Clemson and motivated by the fact he is on the program’s recruiting radar.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “It makes me challenge myself every day.”

The developmental aspect of Clemson’s program, both on and off the field, appeals to Smith as a prospect.

“I have a high interest level just because they can develop me to play in the NFL and become a great person outside of football,” he said.

Smith doesn’t plan to make his commitment until sometime after his senior season.

If Clemson were to join Smith’s offer list before then, he said, “It would impact my recruitment a lot.”

“It would be a blessing,” he added. “It would be amazing.”

Smith currently holds offers from Louisville, Boston College, West Virginia, Indiana and Cincinnati, among others.

In four games as a junior last season, he posted 20 tackles including nine for loss and six sacks.

