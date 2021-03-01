Photo Gallery: Clemson's sensational 2021 Class

Football

March 1, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thinks they hit on all 12 of their mid-year enrollees.

Check out this photo gallery of from Monday’s practice of some of the early enrollees. LINK.

The 12 mid-year enrollees are running back Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, wide receivers Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins, defensive tackle Payton Page, tight end Jake Briningstool, center Ryan Linthicum, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., safety Andrew Mukuba, defensive end Cade Denhoff, cornerback Nate Wiggins and offensive lineman Marcus Tate.

