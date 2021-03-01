Swinney's Monday Practice Report

Swinney's Monday Practice Report

Football

Swinney's Monday Practice Report

By March 1, 2021 8:09 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his team Monday following the Tigers’ fourth day of spring practice.

Swinney addressed the Derion Kendrick departure, the play of his freshmen, D.J. Uiagalelei and much more.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

D.J. Uiagalelei updated his health status following the Tigers’ spring practice on Monday. The rising sophomore quarterback dealt with a shoulder injury during his true freshman season in 2020 but says he (…)

2hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not want to get into why Derion Kendrick is no longer with the football team anymore, and instead said he wishes his former cornerback all the best. “There is really not (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home