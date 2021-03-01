Swinney updates early enrollees: ‘This a special group of talented guys’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thinks they hit on all 12 of their mid-year enrollees, as far as what they can be and what they expect them to be at their respected positions.

The 12 mid-year enrollees are running back Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, wide receivers Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins, defensive tackle Payton Page, tight end Jake Briningstool, center Ryan Linthicum, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., safety Andrew Mukuba, defensive end Cade Denhoff, cornerback Nate Wiggins and offensive lineman Marcus Tate.

“It is still a little early to single any of them out, but it is a good group. This a special group of talented guys,” Swinney said following Monday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. “It is more veteran guys. This is going to be one of our more veteran teams and it is just good to see some guys taking the next step, whether it be rising sophomores, rising juniors or rising seniors.”

Swinney said the Tigers have 114 players participating in spring practice, which is almost the entire roster with the exception of the seven signees that will come in this summer.

“We really like the fact that we have a lot to work with,” Swinney said. “It is a noticeable difference. It is amazing what a difference a year can make, or a season can make with success and failure and having a chance to really study yourself.”

Clemson’s head coach said he can already see a noticeable improvement in last year’s freshmen class, which he expected.

“There is just a little bit more maturity, and when you start over every year, they just know more about what is coming and what to expect and mentally they are in a different place,” Swinney said.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!