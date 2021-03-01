Swinney wishes Kendrick all the best

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not want to get into why Derion Kendrick is no longer with the football team anymore, and instead said he wishes his former cornerback all the best.

“There is really not much to say about that except that he is not with us anymore,” Swinney said after Monday’s practice inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. “But also, I want to say that I love DK. He is a young man that I have always loved as a football player. He has a good heart. He has a really good heart. He has never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that, just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

Kendrick was dismissed from the football team on Sunday. A former wide receiver, Kenrick was one of the more versatile players on the Clemson roster. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Tigers.

Kendrick surprised everyone on Jan. 11 when he announced he was returning to Clemson for his senior year after many people expected he would dart for the NFL.

This past year, Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one interception to go with a team-high six passes defended. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native finished the year with 17 tackles, including one sack. Kendrick has been a starter in each of the last two seasons for Clemson. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games this past year.

“Just so thankful to have the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him. These past three years, I am so thankful for all his contributions to our team and this program. I will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is and will always be here for him,” Swinney said.

