Texans Insider calls for Watson trade

Houston Texans Insider says it is time for the Texans to stop messing around and start entertaining Deshaun Watson trade offers.

Houston Chronicle writer John McClain writes that Watson is at the point of no return and the Texans should start listening to what other NFL teams are offering.

McClain: It's time Texans entertain trade offers for Deshaun Watson https://t.co/Xzb2Nd3CgO — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 1, 2021

