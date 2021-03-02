Grice shows off his power

Clemson got on the board to take the lead in the third inning.
Caden Grice smashed a solo home run off the roof in right center. It was Grice’s first home run as a Tiger, but many more will come.
After three innings Clemson leads 1-0.
Clemson has picked up a major commitment from one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2022 class. Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media (…)
CLEMSON, SC — Freshman Caden Grice showed off his power at Doug Kingsmore Stadium hitting his first two home runs as a Tigers leading Clemson over East Tennessee State 7-3. Carter Raffield got his first (…)
National college football writer releases his projected AP preseason Top 10 for next season. The Tigers are No. 2 in Phil Steele’s ranking behind only defending national champion Alabama. (…)
March Madness is going to be even more maddening than normal. It is already starting. Due to Virginia Tech canceling Wednesday’s home game against Louisville because of contact tracing within the program, (…)
In the first 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Spring Rankings, United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday that it has ranked the Clemson men’s soccer program No. 1. Clemson garnered 16 of the 26 first-place votes in the (…)
Clemson is well represented on this list of the top high school quarterbacks over the last two decades. Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and DJ Uiagalelei all made the top 10 of this ranking by (…)
In the first polls released by United Soccer Coaches for the spring season, the Clemson women’s soccer team ranks ninth, announced by the office on Tuesday. Five Atlantic Coast Conference schools ranked (…)
One of the nation’s top defensive end prospects narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers on Tuesday and Clemson made the cut as expected. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell named the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about one of the biggest position battles this spring which is the battle to anchor the offensive line. Swinney discusses his early thoughts on freshman Ryan (…)
Clemson fans will remember this name … Derrick Hamilton, a.k.a. “Noodle.” Hamilton was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in Clemson history. In just three years, he finished his career as the (…)