Grice shows off his power

By March 2, 2021 4:52 pm

Clemson got on the board to take the lead in the third inning.

Caden Grice smashed a solo home run off the roof in right center.  It was Grice’s first home run as a Tiger, but many more will come.

After three innings Clemson leads 1-0.

