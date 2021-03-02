Lee addresses social media uproar over alma mater

Following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina in 11 innings at Greenville’s Fluor Field, a post appeared on several social media platforms showing pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert standing by himself during Clemson’s alma mater.

The photo caused an uproar in the Clemson Community on social media. So bad in fact, Tigers’ head coach Monte Lee took a few minutes following Tuesday’s 7-3 win over East Tennessee State to address why the rest of the team did not join Gilbert in honoring the Clemson Alma Mater.

“I just want to make sure folks understand out there that we respect the alma mater, and we respect our school tremendously,” Lee said. “We did not know they were going to play the alma mater after the game. After eleven innings of baseball, I was trying to get our guys to get their equipment and get on the bus so we could get to Columbia and get a good night’s rest.”

In the photo, Gilbert is standing by himself while some of his teammates are running past him. To put things in context, Lee had sent the rest of the pitchers back to the bullpen at Fluor Field to fetch their equipment. Gilbert was also on his way to get his equipment when the alma mater began to play over the PA system.

Gilbert was the only one who noticed the alma mater being played.

“I just want to make sure our fans understand that if there was some sense of us not respecting the alma mater, that is not the case,” Lee said. “We respect the alma mater and our school and had we known that they were going to play the alma mater, we would have all stood out on the field and sang the alma mater together.

“I just want to make sure folks are aware that we respect the alma mater here.”

