Spring Practice Notebook: Ross will start at a new position

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media for a little more than 25 minutes following Monday’s practice, the Tigers’ fourth of the spring. The Tigers had their first workout in full pads.

Here are some news and notes Swinney shared after the first practice.

Justyn Ross will start at a new position

“We are back in business there at wideout. It is unbelievable the depth that we have out here now. I am super excited about it. Obviously, we had so many guys out last year. Man, we have a great group. Justyn Ross will be our starter at that spot. We are really going to transition him there. Justyn can play all three spots and he will, but if we played today, he would start there at that slot position.”

On the development of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei as a leader

“It is no different than when Trevor [Lawrence] was here. His freshman year he was trying to earn the respect of his teammates and this and that and kind of go prove it. D.J., we need him to step up and be that leader and be that example for the offense. He is that … don’t let him fool you. He has a very calm and cool demeanor, great poise, but he is incredibly committed, and he is passionate about being great.”

On the center position and freshman Ryan Linthicum

“Ryan has a ways to go. He is going to be a really talented player, but he just got here. He has four football practices at Clemson under his belt and a lot to learn. The game is fast. He is going to be a good player, but I don’t think that is very realistic after four practices for anybody in that offensive line. It takes a lot of work. I am really pleased with [Hunter] Rayburn. He is one of those guys I was talking bout earlier. He is a redshirt sophomore that is going into his third year and you can see a light that has gone off.”

Injury update on linebacker Jake Venables

“He is doing well. He had a rod put in his arm and all of that stuff. So, he is working back in and is doing a good job.”

Updating wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Landson

“He has been great. He had to have surgery as well. It is awesome to have him back. He and Frank. We are talking about … Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross pretty much were out for the year. Those were three elite players that we did not really have access to. So, it is good to see them out here. Joseph looks great. He is incredibly focused. It is good to see him getting back to full health and hopefully, he will be able to overcome that injury bug that he has had.”

