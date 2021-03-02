3 Tigers ranked among the best last 20 years

Clemson is well represented on this list of the top high school quarterbacks over the last two decades.

Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and DJ Uiagalelei all made the top 10 of this ranking by MaxPreps:

Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, Vince Young and DJ Uiagalelei headline list of the Top 20 high school quarterbacks over the last 20 years. 👀: https://t.co/GPxLFht05y pic.twitter.com/CF93dVQh1q — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) March 2, 2021

