3 Tigers ranked among the best last 20 years

3 Tigers ranked among the best last 20 years

Football

3 Tigers ranked among the best last 20 years

By March 2, 2021 5:01 pm

By |

Clemson is well represented on this list of the top high school quarterbacks over the last two decades.

Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and DJ Uiagalelei all made the top 10 of this ranking by MaxPreps:

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
18m

Clemson has picked up a major commitment from one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2022 class. Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media (…)

2hr

In the first 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Spring Rankings, United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday that it has ranked the Clemson men’s soccer program No. 1. Clemson garnered 16 of the 26 first-place votes in the (…)

3hr

Clemson got on the board to take the lead in the third inning. Caden Grice smashed a solo home run off the roof in right center.  It was Grice’s first home run as a Tiger, but many more will come. After (…)

4hr

In the first polls released by United Soccer Coaches for the spring season, the Clemson women’s soccer team ranks ninth, announced by the office on Tuesday. Five Atlantic Coast Conference schools ranked (…)

5hr

One of the nation’s top defensive end prospects narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers on Tuesday and Clemson made the cut as expected. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell named the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home