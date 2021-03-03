Clemson commits excited to have elite QB on board

Clemson picked up a big commitment Tuesday night when Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on social media.

Klubnik’s fellow commits in Clemson’s 2022 class are happy to have the elite signal-caller on board, including one of the wideouts he will be throwing to in the future, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star receiver Adam Randall.

Randall can’t wait to catch passes from Klubnik in Death Valley down the road.

“He’s a great player, and person,” Randall said to The Clemson Insider following Klubnik’s commitment. “I’m very excited to play with him in Death Valley.”

One of the offensive linemen that will be blocking for Klubnik, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star tackle Blake Miller, is likewise excited about the newest addition to Clemson’s class.

“It’s awesome,” Miller said to TCI. “Really looking forward to meeting him in person and getting to know him.”

Klubnik is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 pro-style quarterback by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the fifth-best pro-style QB in the country.

Clemson now has four commitments for its 2022 class with Klubnik joining Randall, Miller and Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!