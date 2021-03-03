Latest update on Lawrence’s rehab

Trevor Lawrence’s rehab after last month’s surgery on his left shoulder is going fine.

The Clemson Insider spoke with a couple of sources on Wednesday to see how the former Clemson quarterback is doing with his rehab and we were told he is doing well.

The project No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft is doing his physical therapy every day and is working hard to get back after having surgery on Feb. 16 to repair his labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. We are hearing Lawrence is hopeful he can begin some kind of throwing in another month.

Lawrence is currently still in California doing his rehab. However, we have learned he is expected to be back in Clemson in a few weeks.

The All-American quarterback, who led the Tigers to the 2018 National Championship, is projected by just about everyone to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He held his own Pro Day on Feb. 12 in Clemson so he could throw for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the top pick in this year’s draft, and other NFL teams.

Lawrence checked in at 6-foot-5 and 5/8. He weighed 213 pounds with 10-inch hands, 34 ½ -inch arms and a 78 ¼-inch wingspan.

The Cartersville, Ga., native threw 52 passes to four different receivers in a 30-minute workout in his Pro Day. As Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer indicated to the NFL Network, Lawrence had nothing to prove in his Pro Day. He is a good enough player and there is more than enough film on him, he easily could have elected to not throw and just go have surgery.

But the former Tiger wanted to do things the right way. He wanted to show Jacksonville, Meyer or whoever was in Clemson watching that he is no different than anyone else in the draft and he wants to do things the right way.

“That is a guy that loves football,” Meyer said. “That is a guy that is confident in his ability and that was really impressive.”

Pro Day was the first time Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer saw Lawrence throw the football live.

“We found out about a week ago that he had a left labrum tear. We have had a bunch of phone calls with him,” Meyer said to the NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “We did a Zoom call with him. I asked him, ‘There are three choices you have. Number one, you can wait until the March 11 [Clemson] Pro Day, but now you are getting near August. It is getting late because it is a five-to-six-month injury. The second thing is you cannot throw.’ He is probably a good enough player, he could have said, ‘I am not doing it,’ him and his agent. Or the third thing, I said, ‘Why don’t you go grab a ball and throw for a little bit. I would like to have our coordinator and our passing game coordinator watch. They have never seen you. I have seen you.’ And he said, ‘Let’s go!’ That was it.

“The next thing I know, I talked to Woody (McCorvey) and we are here at a pro day that they put together like that.”

