Here is a quick two-minute update from Dabo Swinney’s media session Monday night following practice.

In this Two Minute Drill, Swinney gives an update on the freshmen, where D.J. Uiagalelei is from a leadership standpoint, his thoughts on the transfer portal with Derion Kendrick gone and where Justyn Ross is lining up at wide receiver.

