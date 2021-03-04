Clemson set to travel to Virginia

The Tigers are set to travel to Virginia in Clemson’s second-ever ACC road series. The series between Clemson and the Cavaliers is the second in program history.

Last season, the Tigers swept Virginia at McWhorter Stadium (then Clemson Softball Stadium) in Clemson’s inaugural ACC series. Valerie Cagle, a native of Yorktown, Virginia, hit a walkoff home run with a 3-0 count in the opening game of the series, which the Tigers won, 8-7, on Feb. 28, 2020.

This weekend’s games, which includes a doubleheader on Saturday, are scheduled to stream on ACCNX.