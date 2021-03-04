Clemson set to travel to Virginia

SERIES SETUP
- Who – Clemson (9-2, 4-2 ACC) at Virginia (6-5, 2-3 ACC)
- Best Ranking – CU – 25/RV; UVA – NR
- When – Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m. & 3 p.m.), Sunday (noon)
- Where – Charlottesville, Va. (Palmer Park)
- Watch – ACCNX
- Live Stats – Statbroadcast
- Social Media – ClemsonSoftball
- Tickets – Not open to the public
SERIES HISTORY
- Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-0 (2020)
- Record at Virginia – 0-0 (2020)
- The Tigers are set to travel to Virginia in Clemson’s second-ever ACC road series. The series between Clemson and the Cavaliers is the second in program history.
- Last season, the Tigers swept Virginia at McWhorter Stadium (then Clemson Softball Stadium) in Clemson’s inaugural ACC series. Valerie Cagle, a native of Yorktown, Virginia, hit a walkoff home run with a 3-0 count in the opening game of the series, which the Tigers won, 8-7, on Feb. 28, 2020.
- This weekend’s games, which includes a doubleheader on Saturday, are scheduled to stream on ACCNX.
- For the first time in program history, Clemson received its first top 25 ranking. The Tigers debuted at No. 25 in D1Softball.com’s top-25 poll on March 1.
- Clemson swept Elon last weekend at McWhorter Stadium to remain undefeated in non-conference action this season.
- Against the Phoenix, Clemson did not surrender a single run all weekend to outscore Elon, 21-0.
- In the circle, Valerie Cagle and Regan Spencer were dominant to help Clemson hold the Phoenix scoreless last weekend. Cagle bookended the series after registering back-to-back complete-game performances on Saturday and Sunday. Spencer earned the win in game No. 2 after surrendering just one hit and retiring the last 13 batters faced.