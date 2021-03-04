Clemson set to travel to Virginia

Clemson set to travel to Virginia

Olympic

Clemson set to travel to Virginia

By March 4, 2021 2:36 pm

By |

The Clemson Softball team (9-2, 4-2 ACC) travels to Virginia (6-5, 2-3 ACC) for a four-game series in Charlottesville, Virginia at Palmer Park.


SERIES SETUP

  • Who – Clemson (9-2, 4-2 ACC) at Virginia (6-5, 2-3 ACC)
  • Best Ranking – CU – 25/RV; UVA – NR
  • When – Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m. & 3 p.m.), Sunday (noon)
  • Where – Charlottesville, Va. (Palmer Park)
  • Watch – ACCNX
  • Live Stats – Statbroadcast
  • Social Media – ClemsonSoftball
  • Tickets – Not open to the public


SERIES HISTORY

  • Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-0 (2020)
  • Record at Virginia – 0-0 (2020)
 
ADDITIONAL LINKS
 
NOTES
  • The Tigers are set to travel to Virginia in Clemson’s second-ever ACC road series. The series between Clemson and the Cavaliers is the second in program history.
  • Last season, the Tigers swept Virginia at McWhorter Stadium (then Clemson Softball Stadium) in Clemson’s inaugural ACC series. Valerie Cagle, a native of Yorktown, Virginia, hit a walkoff home run with a 3-0 count in the opening game of the series, which the Tigers won, 8-7, on Feb. 28, 2020.
  • This weekend’s games, which includes a doubleheader on Saturday, are scheduled to stream on ACCNX.
  • For the first time in program history, Clemson received its first top 25 ranking. The Tigers debuted at No. 25 in D1Softball.com’s top-25 poll on March 1.
LAST TIME OUT

  • Clemson swept Elon last weekend at McWhorter Stadium to remain undefeated in non-conference action this season.
  • Against the Phoenix, Clemson did not surrender a single run all weekend to outscore Elon, 21-0.
  • In the circle, Valerie Cagle and Regan Spencer were dominant to help Clemson hold the Phoenix scoreless last weekend. Cagle bookended the series after registering back-to-back complete-game performances on Saturday and Sunday. Spencer earned the win in game No. 2 after surrendering just one hit and retiring the last 13 batters faced.

, Olympic

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

A former Clemson cornerback was picked up off waivers Wednesday by the San Francisco 49ers. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the 49ers picked Mark Fields off waivers. (…)

7hr

Clemson has started what they hope is another run to a championship and the new leader for the Tigers is D.J. Uiagalelei. The Clemson Insider’s Emilee Smarr reports on how the Clemson quarterback plans to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home