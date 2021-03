By Staff Reports | March 4, 2021 10:08 am

A former Clemson cornerback was picked up off waivers Wednesday by the San Francisco 49ers.

After being released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the 49ers picked Mark Fields off waivers.

ICYMI: #49ers claim former Texans, Vikings CB Mark Fields II off waivers https://t.co/79TjVA67c5 — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) March 4, 2021

