Tigers open ACC play on Friday

Baseball

By March 4, 2021 1:38 pm

By |

The Clemson Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Notre Dame (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (4-2, 0-0 ACC)
• Best Ranking – UND – NR; CU – NR
• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (noon)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACCNX
• Video Announcers (Friday) – Tim Bourret, Fred Cunningham
• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Mark Childress, Marty Clary
• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Marty Clary, William Qualkinbush
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 12-8 (1994-19)
• Record at Clemson – Tied 5-5 (1994-19)

STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – LHP Tommy Sheehan (UND) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)
• Saturday – LHP John Michael Bertrand (UND) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU)
• Sunday – RHP Christian Scafidi (UND) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated East Tennessee State 7-3 at home on Tuesday behind two home runs by Caden Grice.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .265 with a .370 on-base percentage, .435 slugging percentage and seven steals.
• The pitching staff has a 3.05 ERA, .240 opponents’ batting average and 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .968.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW
• Notre Dame, who has played all three games on the road, is led by second-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.
• The Fighting Irish won two of three games at Wake Forest last week. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.85 ERA and 1.000 fielding percentage.
• Jared Miller is hitting .538, David LaManna is batting .444 and Niko Kavadas is hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs.

QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 4-0 when committing less than two errors and 0-2 when committing two or more errors.
• Dylan Brewer and James Parker have reached base in all six games.
• Clemson’s Rob Hughes and Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand were teammates at Furman in 2019 and 2020.

TIGER PITCHERS MISSING BATS
• The 2020 Tiger pitching staff set the school record for strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.85).
• The 2021 Clemson pitching staff is ahead of that figure, with 78 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched, good for a 12.54 mark.
• Tiger pitchers have only allowed 13 walks (6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio). The school record in that category is 3.93, set by the 2017 team.
• Clemson combined for 21 strikeouts against three walks in 10.1 innings pitched against No. 16 South Carolina at Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 27.
• The Tigers combined for 17 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against East Tennessee State on March 2.
• Clemson combined for 15 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.
• Davis Sharpe has 19 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched, while Geoffrey Gilbert has 13 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

