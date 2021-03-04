Tigers open ACC play on Friday

The Clemson Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

SERIES SETUP



Notre Dame (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (4-2, 0-0 ACC)UND – NR; CU – NRFriday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (noon)Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)ACCNXTim Bourret, Fred CunninghamMark Childress, Marty ClaryMarty Clary, William QualkinbushWCCP (105.5 FM)ClemsonTigers.comClemsonTigers.comClemsonBaseballSold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 12-8 (1994-19)

• Record at Clemson – Tied 5-5 (1994-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Tommy Sheehan (UND) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)

• Saturday – LHP John Michael Bertrand (UND) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU)

• Sunday – RHP Christian Scafidi (UND) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated East Tennessee State 7-3 at home on Tuesday behind two home runs by Caden Grice.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .265 with a .370 on-base percentage, .435 slugging percentage and seven steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.05 ERA, .240 opponents’ batting average and 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .968.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

• Notre Dame, who has played all three games on the road, is led by second-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.

• The Fighting Irish won two of three games at Wake Forest last week. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.85 ERA and 1.000 fielding percentage.

• Jared Miller is hitting .538, David LaManna is batting .444 and Niko Kavadas is hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 4-0 when committing less than two errors and 0-2 when committing two or more errors.

• Dylan Brewer and James Parker have reached base in all six games.

• Clemson’s Rob Hughes and Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand were teammates at Furman in 2019 and 2020.

TIGER PITCHERS MISSING BATS

• The 2020 Tiger pitching staff set the school record for strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.85).

• The 2021 Clemson pitching staff is ahead of that figure, with 78 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched, good for a 12.54 mark.

• Tiger pitchers have only allowed 13 walks (6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio). The school record in that category is 3.93, set by the 2017 team.

• Clemson combined for 21 strikeouts against three walks in 10.1 innings pitched against No. 16 South Carolina at Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 27.

• The Tigers combined for 17 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against East Tennessee State on March 2.

• Clemson combined for 15 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

• Davis Sharpe has 19 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched, while Geoffrey Gilbert has 13 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

—Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!