Clemson down another cornerback

Less than a week after Derion Kendrick was dismissed from the football team, Clemson is down another cornerback.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers will be without cornerback Malcolm Greene the rest of the spring after the rising sophomore injured his shoulder.

“He has a little shoulder deal that we are probably going to have to clean up after spring break,” Swinney said following Friday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Complex in Clemson. “He will probably miss the last part there, so he is ready to go this summer.”

With Greene being out the Tigers now have just five scholarship corners in practice … Andrew Booth, Mario Goodrich, Sheridan Jones, Fred Davis and freshman Nate Wiggins.

“Booth is having his best spring practices that he has had in any spring,” Swinney said. “Fred Davis is making great strides. I love what I have seen in him. Mario is a savvy veteran guy that is probably more self-aware now than at any point in his career, and I like that.

“He gives us some versatility. Mario is a guy that can play either corner spot. He is also a guy like Malcolm that he can go play that nickel spot and you feel good about. You need a couple of guys like that. It is a good group and Sheridan is a player who is developing. He had some good moments last year, but he did not finish the season well. But he is a talented prospect and is just going to get better and better.”

Swinney says Jones reminds him of former Tiger Coty Sensabaugh, where he is still developing physically and is still developing his confidence.

“He certainly has the tools and skills to be a really good player,” the Clemson coach. “Again, he made some plays, but he just didn’t finish the season well. So, he is back out here competing, and he is on his way to having a great junior year.”

