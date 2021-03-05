Clemson smashes Irish to open ACC

The Clemson Tigers opened ACC play with serious power as they hit four home runs to defeat the Irish 13-7.

Davis Sharpe got the start for the Tigers and went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, five runs and five earned runs.

Clemson took the lead over Notre Dame in the third inning. Caden Grice singled off the glove of the shortstop. Bryce Teodosio followed with a two-run home run to center field. It was Teodosio’s first home run of the season.

Notre Dame tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Clemson regained the lead quickly. Elijah Henderson was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dylan Brewer singled to center to score Henderson. Kier Meredith beat out a single to second advancing Brewer. James Parker singled to center to score Brewer. Max Wagner then hit a three-run home run. French walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Caden Grice his his third home run of the season and the Tigers led 9-2.

The Irish rallied in the sixth to add four and make it 9-6.

Clemson bounced right back to stretch the lead in the seventh. Max Wagner led things off with a walk. Jonathan French hit a two-run home run to right center. Caden Grice walked before Teodosio doubled. With two outs Kier Meredith singled to right to score Grice and Teodosio. After seven the Tigers led 13-6.

Clemson moved to 5-2 with the win and 1-0 in the ACC. The Tigers and Irish play game two at 3 PM on Saturday.