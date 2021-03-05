National Championship Trophy will be on display

College basketball fans in the Clemson area will be able to catch an in-person view of the Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy that is currently on tour at arenas across the country.

The trophy’s next stop will be Saturday when Clemson hosts Pittsburgh. The keepsake, given to the winner of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, will be on display inside Littlejohn Coliseum before and during the game.

Display Date: Saturday, Pitt at Clemson game

Saturday, Pitt at Clemson game Display Location: Inside Littlejohn Coliseum, SW corner of the concourse near the Hall of Fame Plaza

Inside Littlejohn Coliseum, SW corner of the concourse near the Hall of Fame Plaza Display Timing: 11 a.m. through the second half of the game

11 a.m. through the second half of the game Live in-game videoboard announcement

Previous Trophy Tour stops this season: Houston and Lawrence, Kansas

Houston and Lawrence, Kansas Trophy will also be on display at Landscapers Supply (18 min. from campus) today from 11am – 2pm at 420 Williams Ave. in Easley, S.C.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!