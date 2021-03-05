Studio recap of the first week of spring practice

Football

March 5, 2021

There has been a lot of news coming out of the first week of Clemson’s spring practices.

Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort hit the TCI studio to recap the latest after Day 5 of spring practice for the Tigers.

