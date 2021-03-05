Texas recruit, dad impressed by trip to Clemson

A talented tight end prospect from Texas stopped by Clemson to check out the campus earlier this week.

Class of 2022 recruit Sean Sallis and his father made a swing through Tigertown on Monday following Sallis’ participation in a seven-on-seven tournament in Atlanta last weekend.

Sallis (6-5, 213) had a fun time on the self-guided tour and was amazed by the size of Death Valley, while he enjoyed seeing Lake Hartwell and Clemson’s downtown shops as well.

“It was definitely good,” Sallis told The Clemson Insider. “I didn’t expect the field to be that big. That was the biggest thing I liked, and also the lake and the stores and stuff.”

Sallis’ father was in awe of Clemson and Memorial Stadium as well.

“I was impressed,” he said. “We came up the back way through the country, and then when we came on campus we were looking for the football facility, and all of a sudden there goes their huge stadium sitting in a hole. That thing is huge! I didn’t expect it to be that big. We’ve seen OU a lot, we’ve seen Texas a lot… I didn’t expect Clemson to have a stadium that huge.”

Sallis, who attends Creekview High School in Carrollton, Texas, took a liking to Clemson growing up and is a fan of the program Dabo Swinney has built.

“It’s one of my dream schools,” he said. “I’ve been a fan since I was little, and just them winning a lot, too, national championships.”

Sallis has six Division I offers and picked up his first two Power Five offers from Minnesota and Maryland in February. He plans to commit to his school of choice in May.

Sallis had made plans to camp at Clemson last summer before Swinney’s football camps were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Had a great time in Atlanta this weekend at the @herofball 7v7 with my brothers @TXFlex7v7. Couldn’t come all the way out here and not make the short trip over to check out the stadium of one of the best programs in the country @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/2R0UiV2gZQ — Sean Sallis (@SeanSallis10) March 1, 2021

