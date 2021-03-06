4-star IMG DE feels wanted by Tigers

When Jihaad Campbell narrowed down his list of nearly three dozen offers earlier this week, it wasn’t a surprise to see Clemson make the cut.

Among the reasons the Tigers cracked the final eight that Campbell — a four-star defensive end from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — released on social media are his solid relationship with the coaching staff and the fact they’re making him feel like a priority target.

“I talk to the defensive staff a lot,” Campbell told The Clemson Insider. “They tell me that they’re on me and they want me, so they want me to just keep working and keep grinding at what I do best.”

Campbell (6-4, 220) received an offer from the Tigers last August and remains in regular contact with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The coaches are forming a good bond with the top class of 2022 recruit.

“Our connections and our relationship, it’s continuously building,” Campbell said. “So, we have a strong connection I feel like and good relationship.”

Along with Clemson, Campbell included Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M in the list of top schools he announced on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the New Jersey native has a timeline for when he plans to end his recruiting process and render a commitment.

“I want to wrap it up before my (senior) season,” he said.

When Campbell makes his college decision, it will ultimately come down to one key factor.

“I’m basically just looking into a school like, what school is going to help me most be successful,” he said.

Campbell is rated as a four-star defensive end by Rivals, which considers him the No. 10 weakside defensive end and No. 226 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He will play his senior season at IMG Academy after transferring from New Jersey’s Timber Creek High School.

