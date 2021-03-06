Tigers clinch weekend series, win 9th straight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Clemson outfielder Morgan Johnson hit her second career home run on a three-run shot to centerfield with two outs in the top of the sixth to propel the Tigers to a 4-2 victory over Virginia in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday.

Clemson, who has now won nine straight games, beat the Cavaliers 5-3 in the first game at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 12-2 overall and 7-2 in ACC play, while Virginia fell to 6-8 and 2-6 in league games.

Freshman righty Regan Spencer (4-0) earned the win after pitching five innings. Second-year freshman Valerie Cagle earned her second consecutive save – and third of the season – after entering Saturday’s second contest in the bottom of the sixth.

Virginia’s Molly Grube (0-1) suffered the loss.

Spencer held the Cavaliers scoreless for 3 1/3 innings innings before they took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Virginia added to its lead in the fifth on an RBI single to centerfield.

After Johnson’s three-run shot flipped the score in Clemson’s favor, the Tigers extended their lead to 4-2 thanks to an error, which allowed Casey Bigham to score from second.

Both Johnson and Clemson first baseman Kyah Keller went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Clemson is now 6-0 in the all-time series against the Cavaliers. The Tigers and Virginia return to Palmer Park on Sunday to wrap up the four-game series.

—photo and story is courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!