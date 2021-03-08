Clemson commit receives All-America Game invite

Clemson’s newest commitment has received a prestigious invite.

Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik announced Monday night he has been invited to participate in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.

Klubnik, ranked as a top-five pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class, committed to the Tigers last Tuesday.

Blessed to be invited to the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game!! pic.twitter.com/40QkARx6yL — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) March 9, 2021

