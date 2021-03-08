Clemson Pro Day will be on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present of several ACC Football Pro Days across the network’s platforms beginning with the conference champion Clemson Tigers on Thursday.

Jordan Cornette will host Clemson Pro Day (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, ACCN) from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studio joined by his teammates from the The Huddle – Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. ESPN NFL Draft analyst and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy and NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum will also provide insight throughout Thursday’s coverage.

Notable participants include: Clemson wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell and Diondre Overton, tight end J.C. Chalk, and running backs Travis Etienne and Adam Choice.

Typical pro day events include: 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle among other position specific drills.

Additionally, ACCN will televise Miami Pro Day on Monday, March 29, while ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry Pitt Pro Day (March 17), Florida State Pro Day (March 22), Virginia Tech Pro Day (March 26), Duke Pro Day (March 29), Louisville Pro Day (March 30) and Wake Forest Pro Day (March 31) through the end of March.

Details surrounding Miami Pro Day and events on ACCNX will be announced in the coming weeks.

—courtesy of ACC Communications

