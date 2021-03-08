Fast-rising tight end wants to check out Clemson

A talented two-sport athlete from the Sunshine State has seen his football recruitment explode of late.

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep tight end CJ Hawkins, a class of 2022 prospect, has picked up offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Stanford and Texas in the last week to go with the two dozen other offers he has amassed since late November.

“It’s been a blessing,” Hawkins said of his recruitment blowing up. “It was all kind of new to me, but I was not so much expecting it to be what it was. But I knew that in due time it would come. So, it’s just been a blessing and it’s been an honor to be recruited by so many schools.”

Hawkins (6-7, 220), who also shines on the hardwood and holds a number of basketball offers as well, is on the radar of Clemson’s football program and would love to be pursued by the Tigers.

“It would be amazing,” he said. “They’re a top-tier school, and it would be awesome to be recruited by Clemson.”

Clemson is one of the schools Hawkins is interested in visiting following the conclusion of the ongoing NCAA dead period, which has been extended through at least May 31 due to COVID-19.

“I definitely want to go try to check out Clemson if I can,” he said. “Just learn about the culture and what the environment’s like at Clemson. That’s just as important as football is, too, because that’s where I’m living for three to four years.”

Hawkins doesn’t plan to commit anytime soon, but when he does, a couple of factors will play an important role in his college decision.

“Definitely the relationships I have with the coaches,” he said, “and the education aspect of it because there’s more to a college decision than just football.”

Hawkins says the program that lands his commitment in the future will be “getting a dog” who can do it all on the field from the tight end position.

“I’m a versatile kind of guy,” he said. “I can do pretty much everything. I can block, I can run routes like a receiver, I can catch the ball – I can do whatever is asked of me.”

In addition to the aforementioned offers from Alabama, Miami, Georgia, Stanford and Texas, Hawkins has collected offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Arizona State.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!