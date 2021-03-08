Jaguars even more impressed with Lawrence

Clemson is hosting its annual Pro Day on Thursday, as all 32 teams are expected to be represented at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

It will be a big day for former Tigers such as running back Travis Etienne, wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell and offensive lineman Jackson Carman. Other former Tigers, such as wide receiver Diondre Overton, will also be working out for NFL teams as they hope to fulfill their dreams and earn an invitation to camp or a free agent contract.

And though he already had his pro day, Trevor Lawrence is still in the news. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told the Jacksonville Jaguars official website that he was even more impressed with Lawrence after watching and breaking down the quarterback’s pro day.

“We had extremely high expectations and we were not disappointed,” Meyer said.

Considered to be the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence worked out for NFL teams on Feb. 12 in Clemson, as he wanted to get a workout in before having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Lawrence had successful surgery on Feb. 16 and as of last week, he is recovering fine, and his rehab is going well.

“But even more than the actual Pro Day was the way he handled it,” said Meyer, whose Jaguars own the top pick in April’s draft. “We found out just days earlier about his left shoulder, that he had a labrum issue that’s very fixable – and by the way, it is fixed. He’s in rehab now. He very well could have said, ‘I’m not going to throw. I’m going to go and you guys take me or not. I’m that good.’

“The conversation was similar to this: ‘Hey, what do you think? Let’s go.’ That was the answer: ‘Let’s go.” I’ve seen him throw live at the Fiesta Bowl. I’ve watched him because of my job at Fox [Sports] and I’ve known Trevor quite a while. I wanted Schottenheimer and Bevell to see him live. I explained it to him (Lawrence) and he said, ‘Let’s go. Give me the ball. Let’s go.’ Seven days later, he was on the field throwing. Most kids, I would say, would not do that.”

Meyer was even more impressed with how he handled the pressure. The Jacksonville coach stood right by or behind Lawrence throughout the workout and there is a reason why he did it.

“I do like to get very close to a quarterback and hear. You say, ‘Hear what?’ I want to hear that ball leave his hand. I want to hear that ball go by my head. I do the same thing at practice. And I do want him to know we’re right there. You’ll see me do that with our kickers, too. I’m going to get real close to them. Life’s about how you can respond to pressure.”

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin on April 29.

–Photo courtesy of David Platt of Clemson Athletic Communications

