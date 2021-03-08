Teammate says Uiagalelei is a cool customer

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showed flashes of his immense potential in two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame as a true freshman last season, when he completed 69 percent of his passes for a combined 781 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two scores as well while filling in for Trevor Lawrence when he was sidelined due to COVID-19.

With Lawrence headed to the NFL, Clemson is Uiagalelei’s team now, and the rising sophomore will have the chance to show what he can do every time the Tigers take the field in 2021.

“I think everybody got to see a little glimpse of what he was capable of last year against BC and Notre Dame,” Clemson tight end Braden Galloway said.

Galloway, who caught three passes from Uiagalelei for 46 yards in the Notre Dame game, has a front-row seat to watch the uber talented quarterback operate in practice every day.

When he watches Uiagalelei, Galloway sees the same young player who shows a level of poise beyond his years, but now Galloway can tell Uiagalelei is becoming even more comfortable with running the offense and getting the nuances of it down heading into his second year.

“Obviously he’s calm, cool, collected in the pocket,” Galloway said. “And off the field, as well, he’s learning the offense, getting more detailed about it, getting the timing right with different receivers. We have new guys here, and obviously some of the veterans that are still here. So, he’s just getting the timing down.”

Uiagalelei is off and running in spring practice, and Galloway is impressed by what he has seen from the star signal-caller so far.

“He’s having a great spring,” Galloway said, “and really he’s just picking up from where he left off last year.”

