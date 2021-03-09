Clemson announces attendance policies for Spring Game

Clemson Athletics is set to host the 2021 Football Spring Game inside Memorial Stadium on Sat., April 3 at 1 p.m. Given present CDC guidance, which still recommends masks and social distancing, capacity for the game is set at 19,000, the same as it was in the fall of 2020.

IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request free general admission mobile tickets to the game from March 17-22. The Ticket Office will notify those IPTAY members who receive tickets by March 24. Student tickets will be available as well with details to come at a later date. Like the fall, the band and spirit squads will populate the Hill.

Any available tickets after the request period will be made available to the general public on ClemsonTigers.com beginning on March 25 at a cost of $10.

PARKING

Lots open three hours prior to kickoff (10 a.m.).

Clemson University and Clemson Athletics encourage downtown commerce. Please feel free to leave your car at your football parking spot and enjoy the afternoon in downtown Clemson.

Tailgating is discouraged. No tents, large groups, or trailers will be allowed.

ADA Parking is available with a state-issued permit at lots C-7 (North Stadium Lot) and C-9 (Centennial Blvd. Lot).

STADIUM ENTRY

All mobile tickets for 2021. Fans should download tickets to their mobile devices prior to arriving on campus.

There is no stadium re-entry (pass-outs).

Face coverings required at entrance gates and inside Memorial Stadium.

Clear bag policy is still in effect. Keep phone and keys in pockets for metal detectors.

Stadium event staff will wear face coverings and gloves (where necessary).

All surfaces and equipment will be wiped down and disinfected throughout the day.

Proper line spacing and queuing will be utilized.

IN THE STADIUM

Unless eating or drinking, patrons must always keep face coverings on.

Seating locations are spaced out in the seating bowl to allow six feet of social distance around each seating pod. When moving up and down aisles or amongst the seats, please be respectful of others.

Fans should be considerate of others and should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

Available stadium seating locations marked using chairbacks. Please only sit in the seats that have been authorized to be occupied.

POSTGAME

To keep all student-athletes, coaches, and staff safe and healthy, “Gathering at the Paw” will not take place.

Contra-flow traffic patterns will not be in effect pregame or postgame, which means two-way traffic will be in effect on all roads. Please follow the instructions from law enforcement and be safe and patient.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications