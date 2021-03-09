Tigers host undefeated USC Upstate

The Clemson Tigers host USC Upstate today at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Here is all you need to know about today’s game.

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (9-0) vs. Clemson (5-4)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – NR

• When – Today (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Tim Bourret, Dan Scott

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-0 (2009-13)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 3-0 (2009-13)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-2 home record in 2021, won one of three games against Notre Dame at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.6 runs per game and hitting .257 with a .367 on-base percentage, .436 slugging percentage and eight steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.47 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 3.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .979.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has a 3-0 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans swept Radford last week and have won 12 games in a row. They are hitting .313 and have a 3.00 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.

• Jeff Taylor is hitting .400, Cameron MacIntosh is batting .375, Jason Matthews is hitting .366 and Devin Buckner is batting .355.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has lost its four games by a combined five runs.

• Clemson has allowed three runs or less in six of its nine games in 2021.

• Dylan Brewer and James Parker are the only Tigers to start all nine games in 2021, and both have reached base in all nine games.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is tied for third place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for ninth place.

GRICE POWERING LINEUP

• Freshman lefty and first baseman Caden Grice showed his power potential in the fall and preseason, and he has carried that into the season.

• He’s hitting .348 with four homers, a double, seven RBIs, eight runs, a .913 slugging percentage and .483 on-base percentage in eight games.

• He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched over one start.

• With his 6’6″ frame, he has saved several runs at first base with his ability to stretch and catch errant throws.

• He was named one of 12 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on March 8 for his previous four games, when he hit four homers.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!