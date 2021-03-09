Tour of Champions: Coach talks 5-star Clemson target

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions hit the road Tuesday and made a stop at Greensboro’s Grimsley High School, home to five-star Clemson defensive tackle target Travis Shaw.

While there, TCI spoke with Shaw’s head coach, Darryl Brown, who discussed what Shaw brings to the table on and off the field, which schools are recruiting him the hardest and much more.

