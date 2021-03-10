ACCN's Jordan Cornette Previews Clemson, ACC Tournament

Jordan Cornette spoke to The Clemson Insider’s Julia Haskins about his predictions and what he thinks we’ll see in the the ACC Tournament, what teams need to do to succeed to make the NCAA Tournament, and what Clemson needs to do offensively in the event they face Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals.

Clemson, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 13 Miami today at 2:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Hurricanes advanced to Day 2 of the ACC Tournament with a 79-73 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

