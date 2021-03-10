Freshman continues to stand out

Clemson held its first major scrimmage of the spring Wednesday and one freshman that keeps standing out to Dabo Swinney is linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

“He is a very talented young man,” Swinney said afterward.

Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., a four-time Pro Bowl selection. The younger trotter is considered to have some of the same attributes as his father. He was rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2021 class by ESPN for a number of reasons.

“He is really truly about as good of a linebacker prospect that you could sign coming out of high school,” Swinney said.

Trotter’s name came up Wednesday while Swinney was rattling off players who have naturally caught his eye in the scrimmage and during the Tigers’ nine practices to this point.

“He is a naturally physical guy. You say linebacker, but I have been around some guys where linebacker was not natural for them, but he is a very natural guy,” Swinney said earlier this week.

Nicknamed the “Quiet Assassin” by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Trotter, Jr., is all about his business and simply puts his head down and goes to work.

“He sees the game well. He has one motor. I love that, he goes full speed,” Swinney said. “But again, we wanted a guy (there) and he is the guy. We love his potential and what he can look like at that position.”

Trotter was the lone linebacker the Tigers signed in the 2021 class.

Clemson will resume spring practice on March 22 after the players return from spring break, which officially begins at Clemson on Saturday. Players are scheduled to report back to the team on March 21.

–Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

