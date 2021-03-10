GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson’s Aamir Simms said the Tigers failed to win on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament because Miami handled the pressure better down the stretch

The No. 5 Tigers fell to the 13th-seeded Hurricanes 67-64 in their second-round matchup at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Aamir Simms connected on 7-of-13 shot attempts to give him a team-leading 17 points. He went 3-from-5 from beyond the arc and notched eight rebounds and four assists. Hunter Tyson was a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, finishing with 16 points to go along with his seven boards. Clyde Trapp shot 4-for-5 from the floor and registered 10 points and three assists. For Miami, Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 20 points.

—Clemson Athletics contributed

