Scrimmage wasn’t enough, Swinney finds another way to create edge

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wants his team to play with an edge this season, and that is why the Tigers put in some extra work after they ended their scrimmage on Wednesday.

“After the scrimmage – when it’s all done, goal line and everything – we just circled everybody up and we finished practice with one-on-ones,” Swinney said. “DBs, wideouts, one-on-ones. OL, DL, in front of the whole team. Everybody was here watching.

“Just really trying to, again, compete like we need to and creating that edge that we need because we’ve got a lot of young guys, and you just have to expose them.”

Swinney liked how the first-team offense set the tone in Wednesday’s scrimmage, taking the ball and putting it in the end zone.

“The first offense came right out and went and scored, and the other day did not score,” he said. “So, it was good to see them respond. It’s just a very competitive thing. You’ve got good on good like you do, you’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some.

“All in all, we’re making some strides, and it’s encouraging.”

Swinney is especially pleased by what he has seen from the offensive line from a competitive depth standpoint compared to last season, when the Tigers only felt comfortable playing a handful of players up front.

“That’s what I’m more encouraged about than anything,” he said. “Last spring, you lose your spring, you don’t get a summer, and it was the youngest position on our roster in the OL. We really, most games, we really felt like we could play six guys, and the year before we could play 11 and the year before that we could play 11, and it makes a difference, especially over the long haul of the season. And I think by the time this year, I think by the time we get to September, I think we’re going to be back at that nine, 10, 11 guys that can not just go play, but go play winning football for the Tigers.

“So, I’m encouraged. We’ve got a long way to go, but I’m encouraged.”

